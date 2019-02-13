BASEBALL: Tough first inning leads to 7-1 loss for Panthers in opener

By the time Jackson County got settled in during its season opener, it found itself with plenty of ground to make up.
The Panthers (0-1) gave up five scores to Oconee County in the first inning without surrendering a hit in a 7-1 loss Wednesday on the road.
Jackson County pitchers walked six batters in the first inning alone, three of which came with the bases loaded, which contributed to the five-run inning.
“When we walk people, those are free,” said coach Matt Bolt, who was making his head-coaching debut. “You can’t give up freebies. It’s tough.”
Oconee County added a run in the second inning and another in the fourth inning.
The Panthers’ only run came in the top of the fourth inning when a grounder off the bat of Evan Giroux got past Warrior second baseman Reilly Christie, scoring Jesse Whiting.
Jackson County’s Tyler Zipfel relieved starter Ray Guereca in the first inning and gave up just two scores over the final five innings.
Bolt saw some positives after the first inning.
“Defensively, we did much better,” he said. “First game of the year, usually you have some errors, but defensively, I was pleased with the way that we performed. Offensively — not too bad. It’s different seeing some arms that aren’t yours. We’ve been seeing our guys a lot, and I thought we had some good at bats and we had some good adjustments. It just didn’t work for us today.”
The Panthers return to action Friday at Athens Christian at 5 p.m.
