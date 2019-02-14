Davidson becomes first Commerce swimmer to sign scholarship

On Saturday, Commerce swimmer Samantha Davidson swam her last race for the Tiger program. The results were a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a 10th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, which yielded personal-record times for her.
When she graduates from Commerce this spring, Davidson will be headed to Emmanuel College to swim. Oh, and she’s the first swimmer from Commerce to sign a letter of intent for swimming.
“It felt special,” Davidson said to sign her letter of intent and be the first Commerce swimmer to receive a scholarship. “Hard to put into words. It was great to get that accomplished.”
There were many reasons she decided on Emmanuel, she said.
“It’s a smaller school,” Davidson said. “I really like the coach. I spent the night with the team and really liked how the team bonded at the pool.
“When I was there, I felt like I had an opportunity to grow athletically and also grow spiritually.”
Another place she considered was King University in Tennessee. Ultimately, though, she chose to stay closer to home at Emmanuel.
Davidson’s senior year was a “special” year for her, because she admitted she didn’t feel the same stress of years past.
“I knew I could go my hardest in the pool and the results would show,” Davidson said.
Going against the state’s best, whether in the pool at the state meet or in a regular-season meet, Davidson said those swimmers and meets taught her “how to race.”
“It taught me how many opportunities I have to grow on the deck, having good sportsmanship and that being able to race is a great thing.”
Commerce head coach Rebecca Zellner is someone who watched Davidson grow in the pool during her senior year.
“Samantha has definitely worked hard this (season in) setting a great example as captain,” Zellner said. “I can’t wait to watch her swim at Emmanuel next year.”
