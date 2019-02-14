Jackson County softball slugger signs scholarship with Georgia Tech

Caroline Davis decided on Georgia Tech early in her high school career and never wavered from that commitment.
Her longtime pledge to the Yellow Jackets became official Friday when she signed with the school.
The Jackson County softball standout, who committed to Georgia Tech as a sophomore, said playing at Georgia Tech meant an opportunity to play big-time college softball and earn a degree from a renowned academic institution.
“Not only are they a D-I competitive school in softball, they’re also a really, really good school education-wise,” Davis said. “And that’s really what sold me.”
A University of Georgia fan growing up (both her parents graduated from Georgia), Davis had somewhat considered the rival Bulldogs, but said she never felt the same connection in Athens as she did at Georgia Tech. Davis also had interest from South Carolina and some smaller schools.
But her draw to Georgia Tech was strong from the beginning.
“Tech was really the one that first jumped out at me,” Davis said. “After I went on an official visit, I was sold.”
Davis’s commitment to Georgia Tech remained strong despite a change in coaches.
She committed the school under its previous coach, but reaffirmed her commitment when Aileen Morales took the job. Morales’s passion for the game helped keep Davis solidly a Georgia Tech commit.
“The new coach … had that fire,” Davis said. “She brought the competitive side.”
Davis leaves Jackson County as the school’s career home run, doubles and RBI record holder and the single-season doubles record holder. Davis, a four-year all-region selection and a two-time all-state selection, hit over .430 in her four-year varsity career.
That ability to hit could have her in line to see playing time early in her career.
“She (Morales) is going to find a place for me if I’m hitting and that’s always how it’s going to be,” Davis said. “If I hit, I play. I know I’m going to have to work hard and nothing is going to be given to me.”:
Academically, Davis said she’s torn between two different majors — either business or a neuroscience program in hopes of becoming a speech and language pathologist.
