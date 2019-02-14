Signing-day decision: Jefferson’s Randolph chooses Baylor over LSU

Garmon Randolph ended the suspense and slipped on the Baylor cap.
In a rare signing day reveal moment at Jefferson High School last Wednesday, Randolph let everyone know he intended to be a Bear.
“This is where I feel most at home, and I feel like I have the best opportunity to succeed at what I want to do,” Randolph said.
The 6’6,” 235-pound tight end, rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, held offers from 17 schools including LSU, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State.
Randolph is one of the biggest recruits to emerge from Jefferson in several years. His status was such that the entire Baylor football staff was dispatched to Jefferson to try to land Randolph’s signature.
“It left a big impression,” he said. “I haven’t seen any staff send their whole staff to a school to get one player.”
The race for Randolph’s services was close.
“It was LSU and Baylor,” Randolph said. “I decided last night.”
Randolph said he was split 50-50 between Baylor and LSU until Baylor’s full-staff visit put the Bears over the edge.
Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said he coached eight players that reached the NFL and has never seen a school send its entire coaching staff to court a player.
“The entire staff was at the school spending time with him which is unheard of,” Cathcart said.
Despite playing in a run-oriented triple option offense for Jefferson as a senior, Randolph had his moments catching the football this past season. He finished with 14 receptions for 205 yards with a team-high five touchdowns. Defensively, Randolph finished with 34 tackles and six tackles for loss.
“He stepped up incredibly well on the defensive side of the ball for us,” Cathcart said.
Randolph leaves Jefferson having been a part of 40 victories, one region title, one trip to the state semifinals and one to the state quarterfinals.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to be in this program,” Randolph said. “It was a great four years. We won some, lost some, but that’s how it goes.”
See more college signing stories in the Feb. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Signing-day decision: Jefferson’s Randolph chooses Baylor over LSU
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry