Highly-impactful Panther soccer player moving on to next level

Jackson County’s Abbie Venable is headed to the next level after leaving quite a legacy with the Panthers, according to her coach.
Venable signed last week with Georgia Military College.
“Abbie has been a cornerstone of the culture change in women’s soccer at Jackson County,” coach Matt Maier said. “The moment she stepped on campus, the expectation level increased. She showed what a high-level player, teammate and student looks like.”
Venable, a center back, is one of the anchors of a Jackson County defense that recorded 10 shutouts last year. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAA last year and helped the team win its second-consecutive region title and advance to the Elite Eight.
Venable still has her senior year to play, and Maier hopes her success influences others.
“Abbie continuing her academic and athletic career at GMC has given her teammates the blueprint for success,” he said. “I expect many more signing days in the future, and Abbie has played a major part in that. She will leave this program in significantly better shape than when she entered it. That speaks volumes to her impact.”
