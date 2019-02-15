Carolyn Mitchell Patrick, 76, of Winder, entered heaven on Feb. 12, 2019. Carolyn was born November 2, 1942, in Gwinnett County. She was preceded by Her husband, Myron “Bo” Patrick, son, William Brantley Patrick, and father, K. K. Mitchell. She had resided in Barrow County since 1962 and was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Carolyn was a retiree of Akins Ford of Winder, where she served as office manager.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Pete Folger of Blue Ridge, Kandice and Clint Anderson of Winder; mother, Lois Cooper Mitchell of Auburn; grandchildren, Greg Folger, Lauren Folger, Kaitlyn Clark and Gracie Belle Anderson; sisters, Betty Moore of Auburn, and Jackie Ivester of Covington; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Butch Patrick, Don and Karen Patrick all of Winder; and a number of other relatives.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mr. Marshall Britt officiating. Interment to be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or Memorials may be made to Wellstar Hospice, please call 770/956-GIVE for instructions.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Carolyn Mitchell Patrick (02-12-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry