Alan P. Grimsley (02-11-19)

Alan P. Grimsley of Sylvester, died Feb. 11, 2019 in Atlanta.
Mr. Grimsley was a long-time educator who loved teaching. He earned his bachelor of arts in history and political science from Georgia Southwestern College, an masters in education in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State College, a six-year degree in history from Troy State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Georgia State University. He had numerous presentations and publications during his career.
Upon his retirement from the Worth County School System in 2009, he was assistant superintendent, previously having served as faculty, department chair and assistant principal at Worth County High School from 1968-1991. During his years in Worth County School Systems, he held multiple positions including working with the gifted program.
He was the Worth County STAR teacher twice.
He promoted literary events at the school as well as serving as Region Coordinator for the GHSA Literary events for Region 1-AAA for many years. Due to his love of the arts, he was a charter member of the Worth Players and acted in several productions.
He joined the Educational Leadership Department as a full-time faculty member at Albany State University in 2002, having worked as a part-time faculty member from 1989. He was the Department Chair for three years.
He was a member of GAE, PAGE, GAEL, and Phi Delta Kappa. He was a charter member of the Worth County Rotary Club and served as its president 3 times. He was active in local politics. He was camp director for Camp Honey Creek in Brunswick and also tutored students at the SOWEGA Youth Home for many years.
Alan grew up in the Fitzgerald cotton mill village and attended Second Ward School, and was a 1964 graduate of Fitzgerald High School. He was an avid football and baseball fan, especially of high school sports. He served as a basketball coach and was a summer baseball coach for many years. He announced the WCHS football home games for 16 years and was a member of the Worth County Century Club since 1978.
He grew up in the Fitzgerald Nazarene Church and attended Trinity Presbyterian Church and Pinson Memorial Methodist Church in Sylvester.
The son of the late Mayo and Edith Grimsley of Fitzgerald, he was preceded in death by his brother Bobby and sister Marie as well as his sister-in-law Betty Carol, and brother-in-law Vernon Pettis. He is survived by his wife Linda; sons Alan II, “Cecil" (Angel) of Social Circle, and Will (Crystal) of Hoschton; and grandchildren Maridith, Susanna, Ren, Olivia, and Nolan. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Pettis of Ocilla, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Alan P. Grimsley (02-11-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry