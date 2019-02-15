Bridges: Football in February can only be viewed as a good thing

Through the years, the Super Bowl has signified the curtain call for another football season.
At one time, the Pro Bowl was played the week after the Super Bowl but it is now played the week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl. In reality, this is really more of a glorified exhibition and has gotten to the point even I can’t watch it anymore.
This year though we have the debut of the Alliance of American Football. Atlanta has a team (the Legends) along with franchises in Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Arizona, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Diego.
Filmmaker Charlie Ebersol was inspired to create the AAF in late 2016 after making the documentary “This Was the XFL” for ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 series. According to reports, upon researching and examining the history of the XFL, Ebersol came to the conclusion that the concept was viable but that the finished product was both poorly executed and, from an on-field standpoint, bad football. He is right.
He began developing the AAF in December 2017, about the same time that word had come out that XFL co-founder Vince McMahon was possibly reviving the old XFL brand. (McMahon has since announced the XFL will try again in 2020.)
The new AAF has some known names as head coaches, including Steve Spurrier, Mike Singletary, Rick Neuheisel, Dennis Erickson, Mike Riley and Mike Martz. Kevin Coyle is the head coach of the Atlanta team, stepping in after original head coach Brad Childress stepped down a couple of months ago. Longtime successful college head coach Jim Grobe is the defensive coordinator for San Antonio.
Teams are allowed to draw players from colleges in their area. For example, Atlanta has the rights to players from the state of Georgia (there are numerous colleges in Georgia which field football teams), along with players from North Carolina and Virginia.
The AAF also has a tie-in with the NFL and CFL. The Atlanta Legends, for example, have ties with players who has been with the Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars and Redskins of the NFL as well as the Toronto Argonauts from Canada.
There have been other attempts at start-up football leagues of course, most notably the old United States Football League from the 1980s. All have failed for various reasons with the main one being you simply cannot compete with the NFL.
There is a legitimate place for a spring professional football league, though. If marketed correctly, a league of this nature can make a go of it. There will always be plenty of players who want to continue their careers and earn a paycheck while doing so. Many of the players in the new AAF have been in the NFL and are trying to get back to that level.
The AAF certainly has laid a solid foundation to make this work. Ebersol hired a team of experienced football players, coaches and executives to prepare the league for launch. The AAF will be overseen by former NFL general manager Bill Polian, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, and executive J.K. McKay. Advisers also include former Steelers receiver Hines Ward, former New York Giants and Oakland Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck, retired referee and current Fox NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira and Ebersol’s father, retired NBC Sports executive (and co-founder of the original XFL) Dick Ebersol.
To ensure professional-level football at launch, the AAF set out to hire coaches with professional football coaching and championship experience.
On April 7, 2018, the first team, Orlando, was announced with its coach Steve Spurrier. By June 2018, the league had announced its eight inaugural teams and their cities.
The AAF has a 10-week season lined up. The four-team playoff will be capped with the league’s championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, planned for the weekend of April 26–28.
On paper this has the potential to work. Of course, it all comes down to fan interest and the always important television ratings.
The way I view it we get to watch live football in February. That can only be a positive for football fans who never get enough of their favorite sport.
And it was certainly fun watching the Old Ball Coach on the sidelines again. His Orlando team routed Atlanta as Spurrier’s offense looked in mid-season form.
In fact, Orlando played so well and dominated the games much I don’t think Spurrier even had to consider throwing his hat. (He was wearing a hat instead of his customary visor.)
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Football in February can only be viewed as a good thing
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry