Ronald Eugene Daniel, 64, of Pendergrass, entered into rest Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Mr. Daniel was born in Atlanta, the son of the late Eugene and Marilyn Juanita Johnson Daniel, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a retired Aeronautical Engineer with Lockheed Corporation.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his sister Janie Renee Page and her husband Tom of Pendergrass; niece, Lisa Renee Page and her husband Kevin of Pendergrass; and nephew, Michael Troy Young and his wife Mimi Storey Young of Monroe.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Ronald Eugene Daniel (02-13-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry