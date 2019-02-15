A wreck Friday morning Feb. 15 sent three people to the hospital, two of them teenagers in critical conditions.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. on State Route 334 in the area of Bolton Gordon Rd. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 57-year-old was heading toward Commerce when it crossed the centerline and struck a BMW 328i head-on.
The 18-year-old driver of the BMW and a 17-year-old passenger suffered critical injuries in the crash. County law enforcement officials said one of the two teens was scheduled to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital around midday.
The driver of the Silverado was also hospitalized.
The GSP said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing and charges are pending.
No names were released as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Three injured in Fri. morning wreck
