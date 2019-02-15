An unprecedented four-year run of success for the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team has brought with it some postseason heartbreak.
And that heartbreak reared its ugly head again Friday night.
After several misses underneath the rim, New Manchester senior Skylar Robinson grabbed her own offensive rebound and put up a shot that made its way into the basket as overtime expired, giving the Lady Jaguars a 54-52 victory over the Lady Bulldoggs at Winder-Barrow in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
New Manchester (25-4), the No. 3 seed from Region 5, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen to take on Northview, while the second-seeded Lady Bulldoggs (18-10) from Region 8 were left dejected, victims of a playoff loss of two points or fewer for a second year in a row and third time in four seasons.
“I’m tired of these closes losses,” a somber Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “The girls played their butts off and I’m proud of them. At the end of the day, this team has beat multiple teams that are better than them. And (New Manchester was) the better team, and we played them and the game should have been ours. The refs shouldn’t have decided it at the end of the game.”
Garren was referring to a wild end of regulation in her criticism of the officiating. The Lady Bulldoggs, capitalizing on 10 missed free throws by New Manchester down the stretch, had fought their way back from a seven-point deficit with just over three minutes remaining to take a 46-45 lead on a pair of free throws by Kiona Lindsey with 6.1 seconds left. But coming out of a timeout, New Manchester got the ball to Kamryn Bates, who quickly drove the court and drew a shooting foul by Winder-Barrow senior guard Chellia Watson, who was called for reaching in with 0.9 seconds remaining.
Bates hit her first free throw to tie it, but missed the second one and the fourth-quarter clock ran out.
Watson’s foul was unofficially her fifth of the night, but, unbeknownst to the Lady Bulldoggs, the official book at the scorers’ table only had her with four and she missed most of the extra four-minute period.
The game was tied 52-52 and Winder-Barrow had just been awarded possession with 34.9 seconds left following a three-second lane violation by New Manchester when the discrepancy was realized and Watson re-entered the game to play for the winning shot.
Watson got open in the corner, but an errant inbound pass deflected off her leg and out of bounds, turning the ball back over to the Lady Jaguars and setting the stage for the deciding basket by Robinson.
It was a bitter end to a record-breaking career for Watson, a four-year starter and Cincinnati signee who led all scorers Friday with 17 points — 13 in the second half and 10 in the fourth quarter — and finishes her time at Winder-Barrow as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“She’s really grown as a person and a player,” Garren said of Watson, who was the only returning starter and only remaining player with significant varsity experience from a team that made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances, including a state runner-up finish in 2015-16. “I think she’s done what she needed to do to continue to keep the expectations high in our program as well as gain what she needed to gain to be an even bigger asset to Cincinnati than she was when the season started.”
The taller and faster Lady Jaguars came out of the gate aggressively on defense, forcing several Winder-Barrow turnovers that helped them start the game on a 9-0 run and build an early 11-2 advantage. And while Watson had been lethal from 3-point range throughout her career, she didn’t get many looks Friday as New Manchester guarded tightly on the outer edge and Watson finished with just 4 points and one field goal in the first 16 minutes.
But the Lady Bulldoggs got some strong play from others who picked up the slack and aided an 18-2 run that put Winder-Barrow up 20-13. Sophomore Keonna Hamler, who scored a career-high 13 points, and junior Daisia Stillwell (9 points) hit two 3-pointers apiece to fuel that surge before New Manchester rallied to cut the lead to 23-22 at the break.
Makayla Jones, the only other senior on the team, led the way on defense and finished with 5 points.
“Keonna and Daisia really hit some huge shots,” Garren said. “We go in at halftime up and our best player and leading scorer only has 4 points. That’s saying something. The young girls did much more than I could have expected of them. Makayla’s really been a defensive threat for us, especially as the season has gone on and she’s grown into that role.
“She’s been our vocal leader and brought a lot of our energy to the table, and I’m proud of her.”
While Watson’s departure, following a four-year stretch that saw Winder-Barrow go 92-28, signals the beginning of a new era for the Lady Bulldoggs, Garren is confident the program is on solid ground, especially with the growth this year of its underclassmen. Along with Stillwell’s and Hamler’s contributions, freshman forward Taniyah Parrish emerged as a strong player on the inside this season, though she was limited Friday by early foul trouble. Sophomores Lindsey and Teonna Hamler saw significant minutes Friday while junior Keirsten Jackson came off the bench and contributed 4 points.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” Garren said. “I think we’ve instilled high expectations in our program, and we have enough kids coming back who will understand what those expectations are. I don’t care who’s on the court, who gets the job done, how the job gets done.
“We’re going to do our thing and make the adjustments we need to make in order to be more successful.”
—
NMHS 11 11 12 12 8 — 54
WBHS 7 16 11 12 6 — 52
NMHS: Kyndall Golden 14, Hannah Wright 13, Makaila Cange 10, Anaya Cone 6, Kharyssa Richardson 5, Skylar Robinson 4, Kamryn Bates 2
WBHS: Chellia Watson 17, Keonna Hamler 13, Daisia Stillwell 9, Makayla Jones 5, Kiona Lindsey 4, Keirsten Jackson 4
