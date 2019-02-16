Marjorie (Marge) Helen Scott Demery (02-08-19)

Marjorie (Marge) Helen Scott Demery, 82, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Marge was born in Matawan Township, N.J., on September 25, 1936, the fifth and youngest child of the late William Scott and Henrietta Conk Scott. Marge graduated from Matawan High School in 1954. In 1974, she relocated to Dunwoody, and in 2006 settled in Jefferson. Marge was retired from Bank of America where she was a Bank Officer.
Survivors include her daughters, Iris Mullins and her husband Jim of Stone Mountain, Maryanne Waddell and her husband Neal of Cleveland; son, Ronald Demery of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Cameron Demery of Raleigh, N.C., and John Waddell of Cleveland, also survive.
Marge was an avid bird watcher and had a passion for gardening and trips to the beach. She also loved her Georgia Bulldogs and until 2012 regularly attended football games in Athens.
According to her wishes, her body was cremated and there will be no public service. At a later date, her family will have a small private gathering to spread her ashes.
The Lord said to Marge “Do not be afraid, I am with you. I have called you each by name. Come and follow me, I will bring you home; I love you and you are mine.”
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
