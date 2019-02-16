Betty Jo (Turner) Meeks (02-14-19)

Betty Jo (Turner) Meeks, 82, of Winder, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Meeks was born in Polk County. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband; Henry B. Meeks, Jr.; parents, Wesley Melvin Turner and Cleo Adams Turner; and one grandson.
Mrs. Meeks is survived by her sons, Daniel B. Meeks, Sr., Walter Dewayne Meeks, and Michael Anthony Meeks; daughters, Pam Hopper and Darlene Callahan; brother, Robert Turner; sisters, Jennifer Childers and Margaret Myer; 13 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Mr. Andrew Bryant officiating.
Visitation: Family to friends on Saturday, Feb 16, from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Following the service, Mrs. Meeks will be cremated.
Entrusted with arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
