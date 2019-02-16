Betty Jo (Turner) Meeks (02-14-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Saturday, February 16. 2019
Betty Jo (Turner) Meeks, 82, of Winder, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Meeks was born in Polk County. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband; Henry B. Meeks, Jr.; parents, Wesley Melvin Turner and Cleo Adams Turner; and one grandson.
Mrs. Meeks is survived by her sons, Daniel B. Meeks, Sr., Walter Dewayne Meeks, and Michael Anthony Meeks; daughters, Pam Hopper and Darlene Callahan; brother, Robert Turner; sisters, Jennifer Childers and Margaret Myer; 13 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Mr. Andrew Bryant officiating.
Visitation: Family to friends on Saturday, Feb 16, from 2-4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Following the service, Mrs. Meeks will be cremated.
Entrusted with arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.