Paula Garrett Carver, 81, of Athens, formerly of Townville, S.C., entered into rest Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Mrs. Carver was born in Memphis, Texas, the daughter of the late Clarence Augustus Garrett and the late Canna Brady Garrett. Mrs. Carver was a member of The Tabernacle of the Lord, in Townville, South Carolina, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carver is preceded by a daughter Paula Annette Cash, and her husband Gerald Carver.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Carver and his wife Lisa of Colorado, Michael Carver and his wife Pam of Cumming; one sister, Jodie Pirkey; three brothers, Jim Garrett, Bill Garrett, Sr. and T.J. Garrett; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great–great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Luke Gibson, Sr. officiating with burial to follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 4500 South Highway 11, Westminster, South Carolina.
Visitation: To be held at the service and at the graveside.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Paula Garrett Carver (02-15-19)
