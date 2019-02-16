Anna Louise Blackledge was born in 1930 in New Bedford, Mass. She grew up and graduated from Tenafly, N.J. High School. She became a model for Jantzen Sportwear and later became an assistant buyer for Bonwit Teller in New York City.
Her marriage in 1953 to a 2nd Lt. in the 10th Special Forces took her to Germany for three years, where two sons were born. Returned to N.J. where two more sons were born and she became divorced in 1966. For 10 years, she worked for Western World Insurance Company and became administrative assistant/personnel manager and assistant corporate secretary, retiring in 1980.
She and Roy Blackledge were married in 1974 and retired to Seven Lakes, N.C.
Anna was a very active member of the Seven Lakes community and enjoyed gardening, playing golf, bridge and tennis and singing in the chapel choir. She chaired many Women’s Auxiliary Activities and in 1988, she originated the musical productions, “Showtime.”
She volunteered at Moore Regional Hospital, most recently with the Center Care Net Program. She enjoyed painting and started an art workshop for all levels.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, Roy, 2008, and son, John Durfee, of Ringwood, N.J., 2004. She is survived by three sons, Edward Durfee, of Northvale, N.J.; Steven Durfee, of Gillsville; and Richard Durfee, of Monroe, N.Y.; one daughter, Francine; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service: Saturday, Feb. 23, at 12 p.m. at Commerce Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Commerce Presbyterian Church.
