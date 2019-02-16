WRESTLING: Commerce wins sixth-straight State Championship

All State Championships are sweet, according to head coach Kendall Love. But this 2019 1A Traditional State Championship is extra sweet considering the Tigers faced their best competition in the tournament in years with Darlington right on their heels.
“Darlington had a great team,” Love said. “I’ve been worried about them for about the last month. But our guys had a super semifinal round that carried over into the finals. Our guys could relax a bit in the finals to just try to win individual titles. It was a great overall weekend. The guys fought really hard, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Two Tigers won individual State Championships, five more finished as runners up. They accumulated most of the school’s 193 points. Darlington had five champions, but two kids not placing and others not qualifying kept them in second place with 161.5 points.
After stunning defeats for Dawson Legg (113) and Bryson Flint (120) to start the championship finals, Tucker Flint won Commerce’s first state crown of the day with a 6-2 decision victory. Flint’s win was redemption for last year’s heartbreaking loss in the finals.
“A big loss like last year’s really motivates you to work hard and get better in the practice room,” Flint said. “That’s what I did every day. I worked as hard as I could, I got better and I finished strong
“This is the greatest feeling in the world. I was thinking about my Grandma, who couldn’t be here today. It really is the greatest, to know you are number one, and the sweet moment of hugging coach.”
Nick Patrick (160), Jake Frates (170) and Josh Frates (182) each lost in the championship match. But Elijah Burns ended Commerce’s day on a high note, slamming his opponent from a neutral position and covering him for the first round pin fall.
“We lost a few real tight matches early on, then Elijah sealed the deal,” Love said. “That was a big win for us. It made it extra special for us to win our last match with a pin.”
For the kids who fell in the championship match, their tournaments weren’t without memorable highlights. Legg had a pair of first round pin falls in the quarters and semifinals. Bryson Flint started the event with a first round pin, fought hard for a third round pin fall over a rival from George Walton, and he earned his spot in the finals with a 7-0 win in the semis. Patrick won two matches with major decisions. Jake Frates started his romp through Macon with two pinfall wins, including a pin in the quarterfinals with just nine seconds on the clock. He earned a spot in the finals with a slim 3-2 decision. Josh Frates won two matches by pinfall. The last pin was similar to his brother’s. Except Josh scored his with only two seconds before the end of the second period.
Ethan Epps (220) and Jeffrey Barnard (285) joined their teammates on the podium. Barnard placed third and Epps finished sixth.
“The guys who got beat, I have no doubt will work hard and come back next year and remember that feeling,” Love said.
WRESTLING: Commerce wins sixth-straight State Championship
