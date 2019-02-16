Basketball: Apalachee boys fall to Douglas County in first round

The Apalachee boys basketball team took some early punches, threw a few of its own, then dropped its first-round state playoff matchup against Douglas County Saturday, falling 80-62.
The Wildcats capped off their season, which included a surprise region title run, with an 12-17 record. Douglas County (20-9) entered the game as a No. 4 seed despite sitting at No. 11 in the GHSA Class AAAAAA rankings.
“That No. 4 seed is really skewed, because they are a top 10 team in the state,” said Apalachee head coach Ty Rowland after the game. “It was a tough draw for us. And give all the credit to them. They’ve got guys that play super hard on the offensive glass. Number 2, the sophomore (Omarian Smith), he’s going to be a player.”
The visiting Tigers pulled ahead 16-6 with 4:09 to go in the first quarter. But Apalachee didn’t buckle after the opening run by Douglas County. Jamonte Wallace hit Shaan Cook on an inbounds pass for a quick lay-in with just 0.8 seconds to go in the first quarter to cut the lead to 20-14 after one period. Apalachee trailed 38-30 at the half.
“Starting out, they made a few tough shots and we dug ourselves in that hole, down 10 early,” said Rowland. “It makes it tough to dig it out against a team that good.”
But the coach said his team showed the resilience he’s seen all year, even as the Tigers pushed the lead back out to double digits for much of the second half.
“It’s been a testament to us all year, no matter what circumstance we’re in, that’s not going to stop our effort,” said Rowland. “And we battled all the way down to the end. The last timeout we talked about we’ve been the team that battles every single possession of every single game and we’re not going to give in these last two minutes just because we’re down 16 and sub out our guys. We’re going to keep fighting, because that’s what we do.”
Apalachee had some success from deep Saturday, draining six threes. The Wildcats were led by Wallace, who tallied 24, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Brayson Hayes and AJ Millbrooks also scored in double figures, with 11 apiece. Other scorers included Jay German, 6; Rayne Knowles, 5; Kendall Bradley, 3; and Cook, 2. Smith and Jay-Jay Richards led Douglas County with 19 each.
After the final buzzer, Rowland talked first about his seniors: Millbrooks, Knowles, German and Bradley.
“Man, I just want to give a shout out to my seniors,” he said. “The seniors all year have been the glue guys for us, making that run at the region championship like we did when no one thought we could do it. Everybody counted us out. It was those guys putting the team on their backs. It was them deciding they’re going to give every ounce to this program. That’s the way they’re going to leave it here. I’m just so thankful for the example they set for our young guys.
“Now our young guys can see what it takes to win a region title and what it takes to make the state tournament. That’s something I’ll forever be indebted to those seniors for doing.”
Looking forward to next year, the coach said there will certainly be some talent returning. He said he Wallace is a special player.
“Jamonte Wallace, my point guard, he is a dog,” said Rowland. “He just gets after it, one of the best ball stoppers and ball pressure guys there is. He makes tough shots. He can shoot it, drive it. I’m surprised he hasn’t gotten more looks by colleges already.
“He’s kind of that unsung guy flying under the radar and I think this summer he’s going to blow up and have a great year.”
The coach said he looks for big things from others, next year, too.
“You got Brayson Hayes coming back, he really came on this year,” he said. “You got Shaan Cook, who’s the energy guy. He plays two sports, plays football and creates that energy for us. You got Quincy Tate, our big man, who’s raw but he’s got a lot of potential.”
But Rowland said the seniors deserve the focus at the moment.
“We have something coming back, but those four seniors really led us down that stretch,” he said.
Basketball: Apalachee boys fall to Douglas County in first round
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry