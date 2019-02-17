Thomas Wayne Bailey, 56, of Paoli Rd., Comer, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
Mr. Bailey was born May 28, 1962 in Oak Park, lll., to Guy Haven Bailey and Virgie Schrader Bailey. He was a painter and a U.S. Marine veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Debra “Debbie” Matthews Bailey; and daughters, Monica Stika of Villa Park, Ill., Haven Ann Bailey of Addison, Ill., Virginia Lynn Bailey of Villa Park Ill. He was the beloved brother of Haven Bailey of Athens, and Lynn Barnes of Carlton.
Mr. Bailey was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Thomas Wayne Bailey.
Thomas Wayne Bailey (02-12-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry