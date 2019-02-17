GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson to face GAC in Sweet 16

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team disposed of round-one opponent Cedar Grove, setting up a Sweet 16 match up with Greater Atlanta Christian this week.
A date and time for that round-two game has not yet been announced.
The No. 2-seeded Dragons (24-3) downed Region 5-AAA No. 3 seed Cedar Grove 53-40 Saturday at home behind 17 points from both Natalia Bolden and Livi Blackstock. Bolden also had six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Deshona Gaither had a strong floor game with five points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Jefferson ran out to a 25-9 halftime advantage and led by as many as 19 points early in the second half.
Cedar Grove (11-11) eventually cut the deficit to nine points late in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Saints came. Jefferson maintained a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter in moving onto the next round.
In round two, the Dragons will face Region 7-AAA champion GAC (17-11), which finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in Class AAA. The Spartans beat Ringgold 61-47 in the opening round of the state tournament.
The winner of this game will play the winner of Johnson (Savannah) and Morgan County in the Elite Eight. The Dragons have reached the Elite Eight the past two seasons.
See the Feb. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald for more over the Dragons' first-round win over Cedar Grove.
