The Jefferson boys’ basketball team’s season ended earlier than it hoped with a 53-50 overtime loss to Westminster in the first-round of the state tournament Saturday.
The game was tied 24-24 at the half and 43-43 at the end of regulation.
Jacob Radaker led Jefferson (17-11) with 12 points and nine rebounds, followed by Daniel Parker (10 points) and Donsha Gaither (10 points and seven rebounds).
The Dragons, who jumped out to leads of 10-0 and 13-2, shot just 28.1 percent in the loss.
For more on Jefferson’s loss to Westminster, see the Feb. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Jefferson exits state tourney in first round
