Reathel Whelchel Allison (02-16-19)

Reathel Whelchel Allison, 96, died at her home in Winder on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
She was born on January 25, 1923, in Leo (White County). She grew up in Gainesville, where she met and married Homer Allison. They moved to Winder in 1956, where she helped organize Girl Scout Troops and was employed by the Barrow County School System until retirement. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She was a dedicated church member who volunteered countless hours at the Winder First United Methodist Church youth pumpkin patch.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer Allison; parents, Johnnie May Meaders Whelchel and Robert E. Whelchel; sister, Mary Lockhart; brother, Kary E. Whelchel, and many others whose memories were held near in her heart.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Blount (David), Judy Turnbull (Jerry), Teeny Allison, and Amy Hagin (Jay); three granddaughters, Kacy Bowman (John), Leigh White (Steve), and Lauren Bellew (Jason); and grandsons, Davy Blount, Boone Garmon, Marshall Hagin, and Brad Hagin; three great-granddaughters, Shea, Abigail, and Kathleen White; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Reathel Whelchel Allison: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church with Mr. Todd McCain and the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. Mrs. Allison will lie in state in the sanctuary of the church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial to follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Entrusted with arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
