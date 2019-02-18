MCHS recognized as an Advanced Placement Honor School

Madison County High School was recently recognized as an Advanced Placement Honor School by state school superintendent Richard Woods.
MCHS was named an Advanced Placement Science Technology Engineering and Math (AP STEM) School (one of 200 in the state) and an AP STEM Achievement School (one of 128 in the state), according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe, who made the announcement to the board of education at its Feb. 12 business meeting.
An AP STEM school is one with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses and an AP STEM Achievement school is one with students testing in at least two AP math and science courses with at least 40 percent of exams earning scores of three or higher.
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high-school level. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit, according to a press release from Woods.
Goodroe also told the board that the Broad River College and Career Academy is considering offering criminal justice classes for high school credit next year, as well as a financial literacy class. They are also hoping to offer an emergency medical responder program through Athens Tech.
He said eighth graders toured the high school and college and career academy during the week of Jan. 28.
In other business, Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Knight said SPLOST funds continue to come in at a high rate, with the system receiving $210,000 in January. She said that trend is expected to continue further into 2019.
She said the school system is also hoping for an increase in local taxes (projecting $750,000 for 2019).
In addition, state revenues should be up due to raises and a small increase in enrollment. There is also the possibility of federal grant monies increasing.
She also noted revenue of $396,000 from Foothills Charter High School’s main office is going away, as the office is relocating to Clarke County this summer.
A school system job fair is planned for Feb. 28, 3 to 6 p.m. at the board office.
The board presented the proposed school calendar for the 2019-2020 school year. If approved, the first day of school for students will be Friday, Aug. 2 and the school year will end Tuesday, May 19.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the proposed calendar was voted on by 250 parents, school system staff and faculty, with the presented version receiving 64 percent of the vote.
The board approved a maximum price for the new Early Learning Center at $769,345 with Charles Black Construction. The Early Learning Center will be located in the old middle school building that also houses the school board offices and the Danielsville Elementary Colt Academy. The Center will be funded from TAVT (auto tax) that the board has set aside for capital outlay projects.
They also approved a $346,200 maximum price for a maintenance building with Charles Black. This will be paid for with extra SPLOST funds.
They approved a Provision 2 program for Pre-K students at the Early Learning Center, which will allow the nutrition department to provide free breakfast and lunches to all the students.
The February meeting was held at the middle school where a number of students were recognized for their achievements. Williams expressed his and the board’s appreciation to Principal Chuck Colquitt for allowing them to meet at the school. He also recognized Amanda Wommack, who attended the meeting to observe. Wommack will replace Knight as business operations assistant superintendent on July 1.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations at its business meeting Tuesday night.
Comer – They approved additional duties for Catherine Knight, Heather Thompson and Lori Westbrooks for the BEYOND enrichment program.
Hull-Sanford – They hired Danielle Collins as an after school program worker and granted leave without pay for SpEd parapro Dawn Feagan.
Ila – They granted leave without pay for secretary Debbie Armour.
MCMS – They granted leave without pay for technology specialist Pam Hall.
In addition to personnel, the board also approved the following administrative contracts. Amanda Wommack was approved as assistant superintendent (replacing Bonnie Knight) with a two-year contract through June 30, 2020.
One-year principal contracts were approved for Angela McCarty (Colbert), Amanda Sailors (Comer), Angie Waggoner (Danielsville), Cathy Gruetter (Hull-Sanford), Missy Andrews (Ila), Chuck Colquitt (MCMS) and George Bullock (MCHS).
