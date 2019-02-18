Madison Co. IDA to meet Feb. 18

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, in the meeting room at the historic county courthouse.
Agenda items include:
•Water requests
•Sewer request
•Utility director report: a.) billing report; b.) 2018-2019 water system update
•Other IDA-related issues: a.) discuss schedule for engineer interviews
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations
