Madison County schools hold long-term planning session

What’s the big picture for the Madison County school system and how could the system be better in 2025?
That was the focus of a day-long strategic planning session Friday, which included an array of school, county, city and community representatives, who gathered for an “education summit” at the professional learning center, where they discussed the future of the Madison County School System.
It marked the first time the school system has held its big-picture planning session since 2007, when a group of Madison County leaders and community members established a strategic plan for the system. That 2007 plan spelled out an overarching goal for the system, identifying big needs, such as a new high school facility, charter system status, improved graduation rates, an alternative high school and more AP courses. Each of those goals was achieved over the past 12 years.
“We’ve come full circle in the process and we’re back to where we were in 2007-2008,” said assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight.
There were many issues to consider, including student achievement, facilities, student health, communications and community involvement.
“What does the school system aspire to?” asked superintendent Michael Williams, referring to “game-changing ideas” like the ones presented in 2007.
Williams noted the array of professions on hand Friday, pointing out that education and the welfare of children are important to every aspect of society and that a community must recognize that everyone has an interest making sure students are properly taught and cared for.
The session included considerable discussion among five groups and was a continuation of big-picture planning that started back in October.
Williams said Monday that educators will gather again at Jackson EMC March 8 to discuss strategic plans for the school system. He said there have been several common themes in the planning sessions. They include the establishment of a fine arts center, an ag center and a U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program. There has also been talk about hiring mental health personnel to assist students when needed.
“We’re also really focused on pride in Madison County and our school system,” said Williams. “We want to promote the school system and the things we’re doing and to continue to build that pride.”
