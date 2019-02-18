Danielsville approves police vehicles

Danielsville’s city police will soon be sporting some new vehicles.
The council signed a lease agreement on one of the SUVs at its business meeting Feb. 11. A second vehicle is being purchased outright using city rental funds instead of taxpayer dollars.
The SUVs were originally expected to be delivered at the end of January.
The police department has had numerous issues with its current two patrol cars and SUV.
Also Monday night, council members approved a request for funds from the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department to help replace air packs, which are expected to cost about $50,000. The council agreed to provide $6,000 to the fire department this year, in addition to the 2019 yearly donation of approximately $31,000.
Mayor Todd Higdon said the council appreciates all that the fire department does for the community.
“They do a good job,” Higdon said.
The council approved moving a $60,000 certificate of deposit from First Madison Bank to Edward Jones in order to get a better rate. Mayor Higdon said they obtained three bids and Edward Jones offered the best rate.
Danielsville police chief Jonathan Burnette told the council that police answered 142 calls for service during the month of January. The council also heard that Burnette will attend a required two-day training session in Carrollton on March 25 and 26.
Higdon said that the maintenance department had 51 work orders in January and that the department is gearing up for spring and mowing season and have dealt with lots of service issues with equipment.
Higdon reminded the council that a meeting with the county, board of education, industrial authority and other cities concerning the division of the 2019 SPLOST revenue should be coming up soon, though he had not received a date for the meeting. He said he planned to ask for additional SPLOST funding from the county and BOE for the wastewater pond, which serves BOE and county property as well as the city.
In other business, the council heard a complaint from Stanley Thomas, a realtor and former board of commission member, about an ordinance requiring an inspection by the city of a home being sold or rented to a new tenant.
He was also upset that sellers and landlords are now required to obtain a septic tank certification letter when selling or changing tenants in a home within the city limits, if the residence is not on the city’s sewer line.
Thomas said he felt “people’s rights were being violated” by having to spend money for a certification letter from the county public health inspector and then to have to have the septic tank pumped if this had not been done within the previous five years.
He said he deemed this an unnecessary expense and had never run into such a situation before.
Thomas also complained that he contacted city hall and had not been able to obtain the information on the ordinance he requested. In addition, he said he had spoken to a number of people who are unhappy about these requirements.
Thomas is remodeling and preparing to sell a home that belonged to his parents. The home is located on Hwy. 98, which has no city sewer lines. The home was most recently occupied by a tenant.
Thomas also said he recently encountered this issue when selling a home for a client in Danielsville.
He went on to explain that he had always served the people in his role as commissioner and felt the council should do the same.
“I am not a happy camper,” Thomas said.
Mayor Todd Higdon told Thomas that he appreciated his service as a commissioner and that the ordinance was designed to protect new homeowners and tenants in the city. He noted that there had been numerous complaints from tenants in the past who rented homes that were in disrepair and were unable to get landlords to resolve the issue(s). Higdon noted that the $75 home and safety inspection fee the city charges ensures that the rental or purchased home is up to current state codes.
“I want you to know that everything that is put in place has a backside and a lot of forethought has gone into it before it is implemented,” Higdon said. “We work to help people have a better life and a safe place (to live).”
He also noted that the ordinance Thomas requested is available online at the city’s website for review.
