Randy Adams, 50, of Statham, passed into eternity Feb. 16, 2019. Randy was born October 29, 1968 to Randall “Buck” Adams and the late Jackie Steed Adams. He had resided in Barrow County for all of his life and was a 1988 Graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Randy was an employee of the Barrow County Water Authority and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Surviving are wife, Patricia Turner Adams; daughter, Taylor Ann Adams both of Statham; father and stepmother, Buck and Rita Adams of Winder; step-siblings, Kim and Andy Dyer of Monroe, Mary and Larry Harrison and their children of Hay Market, Va.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gloria Turner and Bobby “Shoats” Doster, of Stephens; and good friend, Jerry “Buck” Wheeler of Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Randy Adams (02-16-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry