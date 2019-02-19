Bobby K. Wilbanks (02-18-19)

Bobby K. Wilbanks, 76, of Hoschton, formerly of Homer, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, following an extended illness.
Born in Toccoa on April 11, 1942, he was a son of the late Martin Estes Wilbanks and Ruby Freeman Wilbanks. Bobby started his working career with Coats of America and retired after many years of poultry farming with Fieldale Farms Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, family, his church and football. Bobby was a deacon and member of Line Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Caudell Wilbanks.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Jason Graves of Hoschton; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Jean Wilbanks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Dale Jones, Doris and Jimmy Whiten, all of Toccoa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment to follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Line Baptist Church Awana Program, c/o Lisa Williams –Treasurer, 245 Todd Weaver Rd., Alto, Georgia 30510.
In charge of arrangements: McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706-778-8668).
