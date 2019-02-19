Paula Ruth Smith (02-16-19)

Paula Ruth Smith, 75, of Comer, passed away Feb. 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Birch and Alma Parham. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, George Walter Smith. She was a member of Comer Baptist Church.
Funeral services: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Ediger officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include son, Shane (Larissa) Smith; grandchildren, Myles Smith, Johnathan Gaines, Caleb Smith and Sawyer Smith; and great-grandchild, Carter Smith.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
