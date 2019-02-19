On Saturday, after six minutes of completive wrestling, Josh Kincaid’s season came to its conclusion. A lifetime of hard work and dedication paid off. You could see that on his face. As he jumped in head coach Richie Houston’s arms after the match, and as the referee presented him as the 2019 4A State Champion in the 113-lb. weight class.
Kincaid, who is just a sophomore, became just the fifth wrestler in school history to win a state title. He came close last year, losing in the championship match. He ends the 2018-19 season with a record of 60-1. His career record after two seasons is an impressive 115-5.
“This feels really good,” Kincaid said. “Last year I fell short, right now I feel like I’m on top of the world. My teammates, my coaches, God, they all helped me get to this point. They pushed me.”
For the rest of the story, see the February 20 edition of the Madison County Journal
WRESTLING: Josh Kincaid ends a magnificent season with a State Championship
