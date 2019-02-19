GIRLS BASKETBALL: Raiders survive first round match with Cedartown

In the State Playoffs, no team can be taken lightly. The Red Raiders found that out Friday when they trailed to No. 4 seed Cedartown 30-24 at halftime and 38-30 just minutes into the third quarter.
Fortunately, the Raiders responded well to a timeout, and a corner three-pointer by Tykeria Barnett lead to a 17-0 run which completely changed the game. In the fourth quarter, McPherson and Jordan Bailey took turns scoring to extend the lead to an eventual 64-51 victory.
“It was a nail biter for sure,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “We came out really rusty, we could have jumped them early. But we gave them life, and as soon as you give them life, any team who makes state you have to respect.
“Being able to stop them defensively was the first step being able to rebound the misses was the second step, but being able to outlet was the third. We were really rusty getting the ball from the rebound to the outlet in the first half. We had no fast break, no tempo, and then finally we started in the second half. I told them we need to take the ball to the rim. The threes weren’t dropping, let’s get the ball to the rim, make the rebounds, do all the things we can control. The defense picked up, and the defense picking up gave us momentum on offense.”
The Raiders were in trouble from the beginning of the game. Cedartown took an early 8-2 lead before a rally seemed to get the Raiders on the right track. Madison County led 12-10 with a three-pointer by McPherson to start the second quarter, but Cedartown responded with a three of their own to take the lead back. The Bulldogs led for the rest of the second quarter and they continued to control the third quarter until a timeout called with around 5:30 on the clock.
Barnett’s three brought the crowd to their feet and the energy of the Madison County crowd consumed the gymnasium. She cut the lead to 38-33, Jordan Bailey’s three cut it again to 38-36. McPherson became the beneficiary of the improved defenses across the court. Barnett’s steals and Bailey’s blocks led to fast breaks for McPherson. She scored 11-straight points starting with a game tying layup and finishing with a three-point play to take a 47-38 lead. The rest of the game belonged to the Red Raiders.
