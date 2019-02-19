Dana Wilfred Dow (02-14-19)

The Braselton community sadly lost a dear friend, Dana Wilfred Dow, 81, on Feb. 14, 2019, following a long illness.
Dana was one of four sons of Wallace and Annie Trafton Dow of Mapleton, Maine. After graduation from Mapleton High School in 1955, he went on to earn a Bachelor’s in Business from Husson College in Bangor, Maine.
Dana met his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann Cascio, in 1964 while they worked at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Dana's entire work life was spent in the retail credit field with Equifax, formerly the Retail Credit Corporation.
He held a number of sales and management positions in Washington, Philadelphia, Albany, New York City, and Columbia, S.C. In 1985, he was called to corporate headquarters in Atlanta where he served as VP-Decision Power Services and VP-System Affiliate Services.
He was a director of both the International Credit Association and Society of Certified Credit Executives. He also was honored with the Award of Excellence from Husson College where he was a member of the varsity basketball squad.
Dana was very active as a volunteer in the several communities where he and his family put down roots. He was an avid amateur basketball player until the age of 60 and participated in four events in the National Senior Olympics. He was always looking for a good game of poker or billiards with his neighbors, and had a front row seat at his grandchildren’s activities.
After retirement, he and wife Jo Ann were involved in the development of land in the Braselton area.
Dana is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jo Ann; daughter, Debi Huckaby (Clay); their children, Ben, Carter, and Henry; his daughter, Robin Dow-Washington (Damani) and their children, Zaylan, Covin and Carmela; brothers, Duane and Larry (Barbara). Dana was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald (Donna). He will be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Dana Dow or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 in honor of his granddaughter, Carmela.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Dana Wilfred Dow (02-14-19)
