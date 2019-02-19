Blanche Leonia Porterfield Fortson (02-18-19)

Blanche Leonia Porterfield Fortson, 90, of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Northridge Medical Center in Commerce.
Mrs. Fortson was born on August 30, 1928 in Danielsville, daughter of the late Iva Lee Porterfield Long. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Fortson and son, Curtis Wayne Fortson.
Survivors include sons, Larry Fortson (Connie), David Fortson (Barbie), both of Danielsville, Ricky Fortson (Becky) of Scottsboro, Ala; daughters, Deborah Dove (Ronnie) of Comer, and Cheryl Fortson of Athens; grandchildren, Todd Fortson, Kelly Tomasie, Crystal Rolley, Alex Roncadori, Ty Roncadori, Chase Roncadori, Anthony Fortson and Beth Ingram.
Funeral services: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Gilliam officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M Baptist Church.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m.
The family is at 155 Old Royston Rd., Danielsville.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Northridge Nursing facility.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
