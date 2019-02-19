Taurus Antonio Carruth (02-18-19)

Taurus Antonio Carruth, 43, of Commerce, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Carruth was born in Commerce to Jerry Carruth of Commerce and Peggy Bailey Carruth of Arcade. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was employed with Diana Foods.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Carruth is survived by his fiancé, Christa McConnell of Commerce; daughter, Kyla Carruth of Commerce; sister, Taffy Carruth of Atlanta; and brothers, Trimane Carruth of Winder, Dexter Wood of Commerce and Rod Jarrells of Athens.
Funeral services: Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church with Minister Kathy Borders, Pastor Jeff B. Chandler and the Rev. Ellis Rucker officiating. Interment to follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 22, from 5-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
