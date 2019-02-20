Horace Gee named public utility director

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 20. 2019
Horace Gee was hired as the public utility director at a Feb. 12 meeting of the Banks County Board of Commissioners. His salary will be $62,000.
Gee served as the environmental manager for the City of Gainesville from 2000 to October 2018, when he retired. He had also previously served as the industrial pretreatment coordinator and water treatment plant manager for the City of Gainesville. Prior to that, he was the water and wastewater manager for the City of Lula.
