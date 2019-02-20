Plank resigns as Hoschton administrator

April Plank, the Hoschton city administrator, has resigned.
The Hoschton City Council held a closed session during a special meeting on Thursday, apparently to discuss the resignation.
Plank was hired by Hoschton in 2018 as its first city administrator. She was on the job for almost exactly one year.
In an email, Plank said she plans to pursue other opportunities.
“I love Hoschton and its community; they have a lot of great opportunities and l look forward to seeing their growth and success in the future,” she wrote. “I have valued my tenure serving the city and its citizens, but will be pursuing other opportunities.”
The City of Hoschton plans to take applications for a new city administrator.
