After a delay, Braselton planners are again set to consider a request to allow townhomes and a handful of detached single-family units at Chateau Elan.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the request Monday. Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second hearing March 7 with a possible vote March 11.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a master plan amendment for 48 acres with plans to develop 115 attached, single-family residential units and 16 detached units. The property is located at 100 Tour de France and 100 Rue de Charlemagne.
See the full story in the Feb. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
Chateau townhomes hearing is Monday
