A new policy aimed at limiting partisan political activity by members of the Jackson County Board of Elections appears to be forthcoming following allegations that new elections board chairman Ron Johnson has remained politically active in the Republican Party even after being named to that board. If so, Johnson would be in violation of state laws which prohibit elections board chairmen from holding official party positions and from engaging in overt political activity.
The elections board will have a called meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 to discuss adopting a political activity policy for board members. In addition, Johnson is supposed to sign an affidavit swearing that he no longer holds any position with the Republican Party at any level.
See the full story in the Feb. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
Johnson’s political activity stirs pushback
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry