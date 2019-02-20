Road closure nears for SR 82 Spur

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 20. 2019
Hwy. 82 Spur will be closed beginning March 18. The closure will allow crews to work on replacing the bridge over the North Oconee River.
It will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured through Sept. 14.
The Georgia Department of Transportation previously announced the $2.8 million project was awarded to Talley Construction of Roswell.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.