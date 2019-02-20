The controversial land between Braselton and Hoschton that was targeted by developers for four large warehouses last year is apparently back in play.
Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kennerly said last week that she had been contacted by the real estate agent selling the Pirkle property and told that a new plan would be presented to the Jackson County Planning Commission for action — unless some deal could be worked out with Hoschton.
See the full story in the Feb. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Pirkle property back in play
