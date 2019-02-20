Johnson wants voter rolls cleaned up

Jackson County Board of Elections chairman Ron Johnson suggested last week that local voting rolls need to be cleaned up by purging those who have moved out of the county and that absentee ballots need to be “tightened up.” Johnson’s comments came at the monthly meeting of the elections board.
“Absentee ballots are really a subject and they (the state) are going to try and tighten them up quite a bit,” Johnson said.
He said that the woman who previously lived in the house he bought had moved to another county, but was still listed on the Jackson County voter list.
“We can’t take them off the voter rolls,” he said.
Elections director Jennifer Logan said that the county could take people off who had moved, but it has to “go through a process.”
Johnson thought it should be easier.
See the full story in the Feb. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
