Carlton Vinson Brooks (02-15-19)

Carlton Vinson Brooks, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks and parents, Hoyle and Mammie Brooks. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Della and Barry Sims of Jefferson; son, Carlton Brooks of Athens; grandchildren, Travis Williams, Brooks Williams, Elizabeth Brooks, Christopher Sims, Benjamin Sims and Holly Sims; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Carlton was born February 28, 1931. He worked for the University of Georgia as a carpenter and after many years retired. He will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Feb, 17, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville.
Graveside service: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Kidd Cemetery in Colbert with the Rev. Shane Roberson officiating.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
