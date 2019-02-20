Baseball: Wildcats stay unbeaten with 1-0 shutout over East Jackson

The Apalachee baseball team kept up its hot start to the season Monday, winning a 1-0 pitchers’ duel at home against East Jackson to improve to 4-0 on the year.
Senior Alex Cook and junior Hunter Parks combined to shut out the Eagles and allowed just three hits and a hit batsman without issuing any walks. Cook allowed two hits and struck out six batters in the first four innings, while Parks worked the final three innings and fanned four, while allowing just one hit.
Apalachee pushed across the only run in the game in the bottom of the second. Nate Hodnett led off with a walk and then moved to third on a double by Jake Hopkins. Later in the inning, AJ Forbing drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk to bring in Hodnett.
Forbing, Parks, Chase Chancey and Hopkins all had a hit apiece for the Wildcats.
East Jackson (3-1) mounted its biggest threat in the top of the fifth when Josiah Stansell reached on a two-out error and moved to second when Jake Varner was hit by a pitch, but Parks escaped the threat by getting Cole Sealey to fly out.
Sealey took the loss on the mound for the Eagles, giving up one run on four hits while walking two and striking out four in six innings of work.
Apalachee has allowed just two runs in its first four regular-season games. Those two runs came Feb. 13 in a 4-2 home win over Duluth. Chancey broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk and a balk made it 3-1. The Wildcats extended the lead to 4-1 in the sixth on an RBI single by Forbing. Cook and Parks also combined for the win in that game with Cook working the first five innings and Parks closing it out.
Apalachee routed Salem for the second time in a week on Friday, winning 17-0 in four innings on the road. The Wildcats scored a run in the first, two in the second and then exploded for 14 in the third. Austin Holbrook had a home run and a double, while Hopkins added a homer. Parks went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk, while Chancey and Forbing also had multi-hit games.
Hopkins pitched four scoreless innings and struck out 11 while allowing just one hit and a walk.
Apalachee was scheduled to visit Duluth on Wednesday and will be back in action Saturday with a pair of games at Collins Hill. The Wildcats will face Collins Hill at 11 a.m. and Rockdale County at 2 p.m.
