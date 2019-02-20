The Apalachee girls soccer team suffered a pair of tough losses last week, but coach Paul Thornton was trying to keep it in perspective.
The Lady Wildcats (1-2-1) were shut out 6-0 by Mill Creek at home on Feb. 13. That was followed by a 4-0 loss at White County.
In Mill Creek, Apalachee faced “elite-level, 7A competition that we can hopefully learn from,” Thornton said, adding that, despite the score, the team got a solid effort in goal from Nancy Romero.
Against White County, Thornton said the run of play was “pretty even” with each team having about the same number of scoring chances.
“They just finished theirs and we were unable to do the same,” he said. They’re a solid team with good finishing ability. The positive takeaway is that it’s good for us to see our weaknesses and face quality competition before region play.”
The Lady Wildcats resume play Friday at home against North Oconee, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Mill Creek to rout White County 7-1 and improve to 2-1-1 on the year. Apalachee got two goals apiece from Emerson Rivas and Jorge Bazan, while Estib Galindo, Corbin Cutter and Chris Godinez also added goals. The Wildcats were scheduled to host Riverside Military Academy on Tuesday and will host North Oconee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Winder-Barrow teams swept by Jefferson
The Winder-Barrow girls and boys had a rough night at Jefferson on Thursday as both teams were shut out. The Lady Bulldoggs (0-2-1) fell 7-0 as Lauren Wilson and Abbey Eison scored two goals each for the Lady Dragons, and Kristin Dean, Valerie LaDue and Savanna Jackson all added goals.
The Winder-Barrow boys (2-1) dropped a 3-0 decision on goals from Cort McCormack, Brandon Hudson and Gavin Tacto. Cameron Smith and Roberto Quintal each had assists.
Both Winder-Barrow teams were scheduled to host Clarke Central on Tuesday and will be back in action Friday at Walnut Grove with the girls kicking off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
