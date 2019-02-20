Track and Field: Apalachee teams start out season with wins at Wesleyan meet

The Apalachee boys and girls track and field teams started the 2019 season strong, winning first overall in a quad meet at Wesleyan on Feb. 13.
The Apalachee boys had 113 points, besting North Cobb Christian (45), Wesleyan (43) and Meadowcreek (40). The Lady Wildcats finished with 88.5 points, followed by Wesleyan (79.5), North Cobb Christian (43) and Meadowcreek (23).
The Apalachee boys had 11 first-place finishes out of 16 events. Kevin Haley Jr. won the 200-meter dash (23.57 seconds) and 400-meter run (49.83 seconds), while Tauheed Ferguson finished first in the 100-meter dash (11.11) and 300-meter hurdles (41.08).
Charlie Hych won in the 110-meter hurdles (20.60 seconds) and took first in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Gordon Keadle finished first in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches), Alahandro Mina finished first in the long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) and Jerred Wyrick finished first in the triple jump (38 feet, 6 inches).
Apalachee had two first-place relay teams — the 4x100-meter relay team of Haley, Ferguson, Tyrik Sims and Hayden Goss (44.64) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Sims, Ferguson, Justin Williford and Haley (3:52.26). Another 4x100-meter relay team of Jared Clark, Mina, Peyton Ferro and Hych finished third (47.10)
Individual second-place finishers included Mina in the 100-meter dash (11.76 seconds), Will Leach in the 800-meter run (2:19.87), Amir Wiggins in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Sims in the long jump (19 feet, 6 inches).
Individual third-place finishers included Joshua Little in the 110-meter hurdles (22.95), Goss in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), Brock Keadle in the pole vault (12 feet) and Clark in the long jump (19 feet).
The Lady Wildcats won first place in seven events. Samira Barnett won the 200-meter dash (28.04) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x400-meter relay team with Maya Mason, Dasia Mason and Joanna Gross (4:26.19). Maya Mason also won the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), while Gross triumphed in the long jump (15 feet, 2.5 inches). Cassidy Hunter won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches), Autumn Lawrence won the 100-meter hurdles (21.78), and Nakia Hooks won the shot put (34 feet, 7.5 inches).
Apalachee got individual second-place finishes from Abigail Zapata in the 800-meter run (2:57.54), Gross in the 300-meter hurdles (48.69), Molly St. Clair in the pole vault (7 feet) and Johnae Thompson in the shot put (33 feet, 4 inches). The 4x100-meter relay team of Barnett, Alyceia Brown, Gross and Maya Mason also finished second (52.75).
Third-place finishers included Gross in the 100-meter dash (13.52), Dasia Mason in the 400-meter run (1:08.93), Aniah Wooten in the triple jump (31 feet, 3 inches) and Zoie Tisdale in the discus (65 feet, 8.5 inches).
Apalachee returns to action Saturday at the Archer Invitational, starting at 9 a.m.
Track and Field: Apalachee teams start out season with wins at Wesleyan meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry