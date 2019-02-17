BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Season ends with OT loss to Westminster

As the first half of the Jefferson-Westminster Class AAA first round playoff game came to a close, the teams were tied at 24-24. It was only appropriate that when the second half closed, the teams were still deadlocked, this time at 43-43.
The tie at the end of regulation meant free basketball, but it also meant the end of the season for the Dragons as they were outscored 10-7 in the overtime period to watch the season end in a 53-50 loss on Saturday. The Dragons finished the season with a 17-11 record.
Jacob Radaker led the Dragons’ scoring with 12 points. Donsha Gaither had 10 points and Tryston Norman had nine points.
“We just didn’t make any shots early,” head coach Kevin Morris said. “When you miss, everything tends to get small on you.
“I think we started pressing to make shots, a little bit…We did execute well, we just didn’t make any shots. Got good looks, for the most part, and just couldn’t make them.”
Tied at 24-24, the Dragons’ leading scorer at halftime was Gaither with seven points. In the third quarter, both teams’ scoring lulls continued with Westminster outscoring Jefferson 8-6 for a 32-30 lead going into the fourth quarter. Norman’s two 3-pointers were the only Dragon points of the third quarter.
With four minutes to go, the Dragons found themselves down 37-34 after an and-1 by Westminster. But Radaker had the Dragons’ response with and-1 of his own to weather the mini storm. The Dragons trailed three separate times in the fourth.
“They’ve been pretty resilient all year,” Morris said. “We’ll go up and we’ll go down. We continue to play and just the physical effort they have, that’s been pretty consistent throughout the year.”
Down 42-41 with 38.7 seconds left, the Dragons missed a pair of free throws, but Radaker cleaned up on the boards and got a put-back layup to fall to give the Dragons a 43-42 lead. After Westminster went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 11.2 seconds left, the Dragons took one shot for the win but it failed to fall through, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, Radaker scored two buckets to give the Dragons a lead; however, Westminster took the lead on a 2-pointer and hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to go up 51-47. A Daniel Parker 3-pointer with 51.6 seconds left pulled the Dragons to within one, but Westminster hit two free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“Proud of them, proud of the seniors, Tryston and Ryan (Neese) both,” Morris said. “Great people and look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Season ends with OT loss to Westminster
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry