BASEBALL: Eagles drop close game against Class 6A squad, off to 3-1 start

The East Jackson baseball team is off to a 3-1 start, but it’s the one loss that might speak the most volume about this squad.
The Eagles fell 1-0 Monday on the road to a 5-0 Class AAAAAA Apalachee team that won 15 games a year ago.
“They showed me a lot,” third-year coach Tedd Sims said. “They showed me that they were going to fight for 21 outs. We had some good, quality at-bats late in the game and we made some really good, solid plays defensively. Just the resilience and the focus that they had from the first pitch to the last pitch showed me a lot.”
East Jackson is scheduled to host Riverside Military today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m., followed by two games Saturday at Hebron Christian. The team will play Hebron Christian at 10:30 a.m. and Peachtree Ridge at 1 p.m. Sims was an assistant coach at Peachtree Ridge before taking over at East Jackson.
Forecasted rain may interrupt this week’s schedule. Either way, the Eagles plan to make good use of the time, whether it be playing actual games or putting in work indoors.
“The one thing I’ve tried to stress to them (the players) all a long is that we’ve got to play the cards that we’re dealt,” Sims said. “We’re going to make the most out of any situation that we can.”
In Monday’s loss, East Jackson starting pitcher Cole Sealey threw six innings, allowing three hits and only a second-inning run while striking out two.
“Cole is a warrior,” Sims said. “He’s going to battle. In my opinion, I don’t think he had his best stuff (Monday) night either. He just competed. He pitched with a lot of heart.”
Facing Apalachee’s No. 1 and 2 pitchers, Josh Compton went 2-for-3 for the Eagles, while Dylan Varner and Josiah Stancell had the team’s only other hits.
Facing Apalachee after three straight lopsided wins, Sims said he knew the Wildcats would offer a challenge similar to what his team will see throughout Region 8-AAA play.
“I feel like we got more out of (Monday) night’s 1-0 loss than we have in any of our first three wins,” Sims said.
East Jackson ran roughshod through its first three games, beating Johnson 10-1 last Wednesday and blasting Cedar Shoals 16-1 and 13-3 in a Saturday doubleheader at home.
Sims said he’s found himself in something of a non-region scheduling dilemma, trying to balance games in which his team has an opportunity for success and confidence versus games against upper echelon teams that might lead to tough losses and prove detrimental to confidence.
“That’s the tough part about being a coach is just finding that happy medium as to which route you go,” Sims said.
That said, Sims was pleased with the way his squad handled the first three contests.
“We did a lot of good things the first three games,” he said. “We took care of business the way we were supposed to take care of business. It definitely showed that we’ve grown in the past three years.”
In last Wednesday’s season opener against Johnson, Sealey threw a gem, fanning 10 batters over six innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run. Caleb Adair worked two shutout innings of relief, allowing no hits and striking out six.
Sealey had a big night at the plate, too, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI with three runs scored. Varner went 2-for-3, while Adair (1-for-3) drove home two runs.
Then on Saturday, the Eagles piled up 15 runs in the first two innings in Game 1 of the doubleheader against Cedar Shoals — including 11 in the first — in a game that lasted just four innings.
East Jackson was aided by eight Jaguar errors. Cedar Shoals surrendered seven unearned runs.
Josh Compton threw an abbreviated one-hitter with eight strikeouts, allowing one earned run.
Halton Hardy doubled twice, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Luke Lindsey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as well, while Sealey went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Adair went 2-for-2 with a double.
Game 2 followed a similar plot line as East Jackson sprinted out to a 13-0 lead after three innings to help bring the game to an early end in the fifth inning.
The Eagles finished with 12 hits in the contest, led by Braxton Standridge, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Gavin Beck, who went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs. Others contributing were Adair (2-for-4, RBI), Compton (2-for-2) and Varner (2-for-2, double)
Varner threw three perfect innings, striking out two, to start the game, before giving way to the Eagle bullpen.
