Commerce’s Mason ready for the next chapter at Shorter

Caleb Mason has been a staple for the Commerce Tiger football program.
Whether it was making bruising runs or diving for a tackle, Mason could be found all over the field. Now, the senior is ready to carry what he has learned in Commerce and see how it translate at the college level.
Mason will be playing college football at Shorter University. He signed his letter of intent on Feb. 6. He will be joined by teammate Dylan Deaton at Shorter.
“It was a long process, had a lot of schools looking at me,” Mason said. “(Shorter) showed they really wanted me and they cared about me as a person and a player.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play at the next level, so it’s kind of unreal.”
Some of the other schools that courted Mason included Tennessee Tech, Birmingham-Southern, LaGrange among others. But in the end, he chose Shorter.
He shared the stage with Deaton and teammate Levi Pate on signing day.
“I knew that we were a talented group of individuals and that when we came together during the season, we were going to be something special,” Mason described. “You could see through all the hard work that they both deserve to play at the next level, and that’s what they got.”
During his senior campaign, Mason averaged 9.3 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns. He caught one pass for 65 yards. It also went for a touchdown. On defense, Mason garnered 59 tackles and a fumble recovery and helped spearhead a defense that was plus-16 in the turnover department.
During his four years on the football team, Mason said head coach Michael Brown has been another dad to him.
“He’s been there and talked to me however many times I’ve needed him, times when I was having family problems, and he pushes you, don’t get me wrong,” Mason said. “Some of the practices, I’ll never forget going to the hill and running and him just getting on us.
“But that was something special. Those four years I spent with him, I’ll never forget it.”
When he went on his visit to Shorter, Mason said he fell in love with the school and the coaching staff.
“I’m looking to grow as a player and as a person,” Mason said. “Shorter really offers that and I feel like they can help me grow in that.”
