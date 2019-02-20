Commerce grabs three quick wins to start the season

Even though the Commerce Tigers are 3-0 to start the 2019 season, plus the 25 runs the team has scored, head coach Steve Cotrell said the team will have to get better at finishing games
The Tigers swept Union County in doubleheader action on Monday, 4-1 and 2-0, and defeated Oglethorpe County last Thursday 19-7 to start the 2019 campaign. The Tigers’ next game is Monday at Walnut Grove.
“We were just solid defensively and our pitching was consistent,” Cotrell said about the team’s performance against Union County. “Offensively, our approaches were not very good for most of the day.
“They did a good job trying to keep us off balance and we didn’t do a good job adjusting to the way they were pitching us.”
During the 4-1 win, Nate Ray recorded six innings on the mound with two strikeouts. At the plate, Colby Rogers and Will Slater got two hits apiece. Rogers, Kody Mintz and Chase Bridges accounted for an RBI apiece.
Commerce grabbed two runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Union County got on the board in the bottom of the third with one run. The Tigers added their final two runs in the seventh. Commerce accounted for eight hits in the win.
Bridges and Tucker Maloch combined to throw a two-hit shutout in the 2-0 win for the Tigers. Bridges pitched five innings and got five strikeouts. Jacob Welch recorded two hits in the win. Jace Veal and Evan Davis had an RBI apiece. Commerce recorded five hits.
The Tigers were in firm command against Oglethorpe County, up 9-0, the Tigers allowed seven runs in the fourth and fifth to let the lead shrink to two runs. The team rallied in the sixth with 10 runs to preserve the win.
“We were up 9-0 in the fourth and went into coast mode and allowed them back into the game,” Cotrell said. “Give them credit for not quitting, but when you’ve got a chance to end the game, you need to in high school baseball.”
Rogers and Welch combined for six of the team’s 10 hits. Bridges had four RBIs, T.J. Trudnak had three and Rogers two.
Commerce grabs three quick wins to start the season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry