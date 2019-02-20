Panthers close strong with fourth-place finish in Class AAA

Nothing on paper suggested Jackson County’s 2018-19 wrestling season would end like this, but the Panthers nevertheless put the finishing touches on one of the program’s most successful campaigns ever.
Despite having only two wrestlers having any prior state tournament experience, Jackson County produced a school-record eight placers at state in a fourth-place team finish in Class AAA on Saturday.
All 11 Panthers who qualified for state ended up scoring points in the three-day tournament.
Jackson County also put one girl, Bre Lumley, on the podium in the first-ever girls’ state tournament.
“I think it was a fantastic weekend,” Panther coach Jason Powers said. “I was wishing one or two more would have found the podium. I felt like they had their opportunity to and they came up just short, but it was a fantastic weekend.”
With 102 points, the Panthers finished behind powerhouses Sonoraville (172 points), North Hall (168.5) and Jefferson (165.5) in a loaded and competitive Class AAA division. Jackson County finished in fourth-place by 15 points over fifth-place Lumpkin County (87 points). No other team in Class AAA scored more than 54 points.
“We were a top four team by a good ways — a really solid season,” Powers said.
Joey Sosebee earned the top individual finish for the Panthers, finishing as runner-up in a stacked 106-pound classification. He beat two of the top contenders in rounds two and four respectively to earn his way to the finals.
“Being able to overcome those two matches, which were two very, very, very tough matches to overcome and then making it to the finals, that’s a huge accomplishment,” Powers said.
In the finals, Sosebee dropped a 7-6 decision to Jefferson’s Mason Mingus in the fourth match this year between the two wrestlers. The senior was unable to earn a one-point escape in the final moments of the match to send the bout to overtime.
“It’s hard to fault a kid for trying to win it right there,” Powers said. “He’s trying to get his two (points), trying to secure himself a state title.”
Jackson County saw seven of its 10 wrestlers that were sent to the wrestle backs battle back and earn team points in the consolation brackets. Finishing third were Kaden Andreasen (160) and Tyler Wester (195), while Devonte Stephens (220) placed fourth. Jacob Crumley (145) and Jared Love (152) both placed fifth, and Christian Soto (126) and Aiden Giroux (182) were sixth.
The fourth-place showing marked the first time the program has earned a trophy in both the traditional state tournament and the dual state tournament. The Panthers also finished fourth in the state duals back in January.
The state tournament also marked a strong close to the season for Jackson County’s first ever girls’ team. Five wrestlers qualified for the tournament, and Lumley (176) became the program’s first-ever placer with a pin in the consolation finals over Veteran’s High School’s Emilie Rohme to finish third.
“Bre being able to step in and coming home with a state medal was fantastic,” Powers said. “That’s just going to help us grow our program around here.”
The Jackson County girls began their inaugural year with six wrestlers and finished with six.
“We wanted to do this to get kids experiences,” Powers said. “I think wrestling is a sport that teaches you a lot of self confidence and teaches you how to fight back from adversity. If we can get girls involved in that then that’s a fantastic way of doing it.”
