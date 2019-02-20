Saturday will mark a homecoming of sorts for the Jefferson track and field teams as they’ll host their first home meet since 2017. The eight-team meet is set for 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Jefferson teams competed on the road for the entire 2018 season as Memorial Stadium underwent renovation.
Participating in Saturday’s meet along with Jefferson are Rockdale County, Gainesville, North Oconee, Oconee County, Lumpkin County, Monsignor Donovan and Hart County.
Jefferson track and field teams set to host Saturday meet
